Southwest Airlines Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (-17.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.14B (+4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, luv has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.