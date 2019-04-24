Waste Management Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.68B (+4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wm has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.