Xerox Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+19.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.27B (-7.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, xrx has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.