Visteon Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (-50.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $713.99M (-12.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vc has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.