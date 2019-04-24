Spinraza driving much-needed growth for Biogen but has it peaked?

Biogen's (BIIB -2.2% ) Q1 revenues were up 11.5%, a nice rebound from Q4 6.6% growth and above its average quarterly increase of 9.7% for 2018.

Doing the heavy lifting is spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) med Spinraza (nusinersen), in-licensed from Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS -2.7% ) in 2016.

The antisense drug generated $518M in sales last quarter, up 42% and its best quarter to date.

Sales breached the $1B/year blockbuster threshold in Q1 2018. Results for the most recent rolling four-quarter periods (starting in Q2 2017) were $1,200.5M, $1,420.5M, $1,724.9M and $1,878.9M, respectively. Sales growth was 56.5% in the most recent four-quarter period (Q2 2018 - Q1 2019).

Management apparently spooked investors during the earnings call with Q1's new starts of 160, down 30% from Q4's 230 and down 45% from a year ago (290 in Q1 2018). The downward trend is noteworthy considering looming competition from Roche and Novartis.