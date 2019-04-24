Stocks choose a direction -- down

The three major U.S. averages drift down after wavering near the break-even point at midday; seven of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are in red.

Energy ( -1.4% ), communication services ( -0.8% ), and materials ( -0.4% ) are the biggest decliners, while standard defensive sectors real estate ( +0.6% ) and utilities ( +0.3% ) remain the strongest performers.

Crude oil fall 0.7% to $65.81.

Gold rises 0.4% to $1,277.90 per ounce.

The uncertainty in equities lures investors to bonds. The 10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 5 basis points to 2.52%.