Stocks choose a direction -- down

The three major U.S. averages drift down after wavering near the break-even point at midday; seven of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are in red.
Energy (-1.4%), communication services (-0.8%), and materials (-0.4%) are the biggest decliners, while standard defensive sectors real estate (+0.6%) and utilities (+0.3%) remain the strongest performers.
Crude oil fall 0.7% to $65.81.
Gold rises 0.4% to $1,277.90 per ounce.
The uncertainty in equities lures investors to bonds. The 10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 5 basis points to 2.52%.
Dollar Index gains 0.4% to 98.02.
