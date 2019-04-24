Cypress Semiconductor Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $535.13M (-8.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cy has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward.