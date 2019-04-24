RCN becomes first operator to launch with TiVo's next-gen platform

Eastern U.S. cable operator RCN has chosen TiVo (TIVO +0.6% ) to provide its next-gen platform for services.

RCN will be the first operator to deploy the platform, and will expand the TiVo offerings across properties including Grande Communications and WaveDivision Holdings.

The IPTV suite includes TiVo Solutions for Android TV, TiVo for Streamers and TiVo for Mobile, which will enable delivery of IP video on demand and linear, restart, catch-up and network DVR content, both on managed set-top boxes as well as consumer-owned devices (Amazon Fire, Apple TV, iOS/Android devices).