Tractor Supply Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.81B (+7.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tsco has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward.