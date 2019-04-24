Rockwell Automation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.09 (+10.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.71B (+3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rok has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.