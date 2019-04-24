Alaska Air Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.87B (+2.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, alk has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.