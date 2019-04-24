EQT Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

EQT (NYSE:EQT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-28.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (-1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, eqt has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.