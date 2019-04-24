Seattle Genetics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.30 (+58.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $186.79M (+32.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sgen has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.