Principal Financial Group Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (-7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.38B

Over the last 2 years, pfg has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.