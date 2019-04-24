Precision Drilling Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $306.68M (-23.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pds has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.