Penske Automotive Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Penske Automotive (NYSE:PAG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (-2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.74B (-0.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pag has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.