Brunswick Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (-3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.29B (+12.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bc has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.