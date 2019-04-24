W.R. Grace Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

W.R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $464.99M (+7.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gra has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.