Brink's expects synergies to kick in

Brink's (BCO +5.2% ) rallies after reporting adjusted EBITDA of $132M in Q1 vs. $122M consensus.

The company also reaffirmed guidance for revenue of $3.75B of EPS of $4.10 to $4.30. Adjusted EBITDA of $590M to $610M is anticipated vs. $603M consensus.

CEO outlook: "We expect organic growth initiatives and acquisition-related synergies to drive profit growth across all segments, supporting an expected increase of 100 basis points in our 2019 margin rate to approximately 11%. In addition, the negative impact of the Argentine peso is expected to diminish as inflation-driven price increases exceed projected devaluation in that country."