Covanta Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (-66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $453.72M (-0.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cva has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.