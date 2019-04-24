SVB Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.77 (+31.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $751.17M (+30.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sivb has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.