Columbia Sportswear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $646.77M (+6.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, colm has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.