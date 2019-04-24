SkyWest Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+11.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $693.32M (-11.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, skyw has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.