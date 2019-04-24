MobileIron Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $48.1M (+10.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mobl has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.