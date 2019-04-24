Mohawk Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Mohawk (NYSE:MHK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.06 (-31.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.5B (+3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mhk has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.