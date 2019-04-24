Republic Services Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.5B (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rsg has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.