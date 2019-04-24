GrubHub Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-51.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $322.59M (+38.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, grub has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward.