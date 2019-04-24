Juniper Networks, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $983.92M (-8.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jnpr has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 15 downward.