JPMorgan increases number of women at managing director level - Bloomberg

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.2% ) promotes 117 employees to managing director in its corporate and investment bank, Bloomberg reports, citing a person briefed on the matter.

A record 30 women, or 26% of the total, made the grade vs. ~18% last year.

About 33% of the new MDs work as investment or corporate bankers, while 20% were traders.

Wall Street firms have been criticized for the lack of diversity in their upper ranks. Earlier this month, U.S. lawmakers pressed CEO Jamie Dimon and other bank CEOs on whether a woman or member of a minority group might rise to the top spot.

Previously: J.P. Morgan names new CFO; Lake moves to top consumer lending role (April 17)