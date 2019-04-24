Illumina Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (-6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $838.7M (+7.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ilmn has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.