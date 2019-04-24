Amazon Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.66 (+42.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $59.73B (+17.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, amzn has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 21 downward.