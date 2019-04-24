United Parcel Service Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (-7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.79B (+4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ups has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.