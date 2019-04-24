Cleveland-Cliffs Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (+51.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $116.91M (-51.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, clf has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.