American Electric Power Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (+14.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.23B (+5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, aep has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.