Hershey Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.47 (+4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2B (+1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hsy has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.