Netflix could lose 15% of subs to Disney+ based on survey

Netflix (NFLX -1.9% ) could lose as many as 8.7M subscribers in the U.S. to Disney+, according to an estimate from StreamingObserver.

12.3% of current Netflix subscribers indicated they might cancel the service and get Disney+, while 2.2% said they will definitely cancel Netflix. The combined 14.5% of NFLX subs reps about 8.7M paying customers.

No great surprise based on the content of Disney+, but parents with kids stated that they are more likely to consider a switch from Netflix than subscribers without kids.

Close to 20% of Netflix subscribers said they plan to subscribe to both services.