Invesco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-20.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $884.93M (-7.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ivz has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.