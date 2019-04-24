Alkermes Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (-88.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $218.84M (-2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, alks has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.