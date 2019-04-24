Microsoft's Q3 cloud metrics to watch

Microsoft (MSFT -0.3% ) reports earnings after the bell today, and there are a few key areas to watch beyond the EPS and revenue comparisons to consensus.

Intelligent Cloud: Azure revenue growth has slowed in recent quarters before leveling out in Q2. UBS estimates 66% Q3 growth Y/Y compared to the 76% in the prior quarter. Microsoft's guide put revenue between $9.15 and $9.35B with the consensus at $9.27B.

Productivity and Business Solutions: This segment houses Microsoft's cloud software. Microsoft guided $9.9-10.1B in revenue compared to the $10.05B consensus.

More Personal Computing: Microsoft's outlook had revenue from $10.35 to $10.65B. Consensus estimates have $10.49B.

Analysts expect 65% gross margin, $10.14B in operating expenses (guide: $10.1B to $10.2B), and operating margin at 31%.

Intel chip impact: The chip scarcity issue is expected to last until the middle of the year, which puts pressure on PC sales. In Q2, the problem contributed to MSFT's 5% Y/Y revenue decline. Intel reports earnings tomorrow.

Guidance (consensus estimates for Q4): Overall revenue, $32.7B; EPS, $1.18; Productivity and Business Processes revenue, $10.67B; Intelligent Cloud, $10.94B; More Personal Computing, $10.96B; gross margin, 66.7%; Operating margin, 33.6%.