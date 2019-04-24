Proto Labs, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $115.24M (+7.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, prlb has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.