Medicines Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.54 (+28.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.11M (-72.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mdco has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.