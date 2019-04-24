Old Dominion Freight Line Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 (+18.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1B (+8.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, odfl has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.