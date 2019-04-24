CMS Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (-9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.96B (+0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cms has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.