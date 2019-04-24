Exxon to move forward on $1B U.K. refinery expansion

Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.5% ) says it made a final investment decision to proceed with a $1B expansion project at its 270K bbl/day Fawley refinery in the U.K., raising its commitment from $650M.

XOM says the project will increase production of ultra-low sulfur diesel by nearly 45%, or 38K bbl/day.

The project includes a hydrotreater unit to remove sulfur from fuel, supported by a hydrogen plant that the company says will help improve the refinery’s overall energy efficiency; detailed engineering and design is underway, with construction set to begin in late 2019 and start-up in 2021.