Starbucks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (+7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.33B (+5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sbux has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 8 downward.

