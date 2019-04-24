Southwestern Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $563.69M (-38.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, swn has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.