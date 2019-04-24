Capital One Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.73 (+3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.03B (+1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cof has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.