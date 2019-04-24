Amazon tests knockoff removal program - The Information

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is testing a program to help merchants combat patent infringement by connecting the merchant, accused seller, and a third-party lawyer to evaluate the case.

The Information sources say merchants could get the knockoff products removed within a couple of months and for under a few thousand dollars, which is cheaper and faster than traditional legal channels.

Earlier this year, Amazon launched Project Zero to give invited brands the power to quickly delete counterfeit product listings. Zero combines a self-service removal tool with automated scans of logos, trademarks, and physical codes.