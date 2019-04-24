Cerner Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.39B (+7.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cern has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.