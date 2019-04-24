World Fuel Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

World Fuel (NYSE:INT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.98B (+8.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, int has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.